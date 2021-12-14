Jabodon PT Co. Invests $9.89 Million in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger makes up about 4.1% of Jabodon PT Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,418,000.

APTMU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

