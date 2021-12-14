Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. cut its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 9.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,890,000 after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

J has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

