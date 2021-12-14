Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 458.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

