James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report $205.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $214.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. James River Group posted sales of $194.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $779.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $879.55 million, with estimates ranging from $812.40 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JRVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $957.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.48%.

In other James River Group news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.16 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

