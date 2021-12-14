James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives $48.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.20.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Thomas Lynn Brown bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.16 per share, with a total value of $87,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $957.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.40.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.52). James River Group had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.48%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

