Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 2,189.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,051 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.27% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 100,509 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter.

PJUL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.55. 2,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â July has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $30.69.

