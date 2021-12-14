Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,963 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,002.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,132 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.79. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

