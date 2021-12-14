Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 93.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAZZ stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.14. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

