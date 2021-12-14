Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a report released on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q3 2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.67.

MTN opened at $328.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.30 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,742,000 after purchasing an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

