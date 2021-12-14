Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Receives $44.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.