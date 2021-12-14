Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JROOF traded down 0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.47. 16,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,571. Jericho Energy Ventures has a 1-year low of 0.14 and a 1-year high of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 0.52.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas fields. Its project portfolio is located in central Oklahoma. The company was founded BY Allen Wilson on October 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

