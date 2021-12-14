Jonathan Alspaugh Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AGLE opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
