Jonathan Alspaugh Purchases 50,000 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

