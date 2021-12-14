JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €51.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.
OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 49,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.
