JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Price Target to €51.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($53.93) to €51.00 ($57.30) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erste Group Bank to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €49.00 ($55.06) to €50.00 ($56.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($49.44) to €45.00 ($50.56) in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €40.00 ($44.94) to €41.00 ($46.07) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 49,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,883. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.