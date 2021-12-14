JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €67.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

BFSA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on Befesa in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €62.90 ($70.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. Befesa has a 1 year low of €45.95 ($51.63) and a 1 year high of €72.90 ($81.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

