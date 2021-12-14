JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 280

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 275 ($3.63) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.23) to GBX 200 ($2.64) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

LON HTG opened at GBX 144.40 ($1.91) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 205.17. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 144.40 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of £238.17 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

