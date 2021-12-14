Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total value of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total value of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total value of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total value of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total value of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total value of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $1,172,850.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth $210,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Moderna by 195.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,577 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

