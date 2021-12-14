Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 207.5% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Juva Life stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 168,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,819. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.
Juva Life Company Profile
