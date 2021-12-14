Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 207.5% in November

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 207.5% from the November 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Juva Life stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 168,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,819. Juva Life has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

