KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on KALV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.99. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

