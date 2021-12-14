Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $3.52 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,890,489,000 after purchasing an additional 842,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,985,000 after purchasing an additional 500,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,932,000 after purchasing an additional 346,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,273,000 after purchasing an additional 190,255 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

