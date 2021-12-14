Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline comprises approximately 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

