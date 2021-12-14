Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after buying an additional 62,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after buying an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,685,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,986.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,824.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,649.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 105.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

