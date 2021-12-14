Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $982,000 Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,353 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BHP Group by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,818,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,438,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,324,868 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,490,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE BHP opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.