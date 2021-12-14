Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,273,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,948,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,153,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,076,000 after buying an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,697,000 after buying an additional 20,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $605.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $687.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $722.81. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $585.45 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.