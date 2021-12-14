Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 337 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average is $114.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.13%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

