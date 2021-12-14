Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

