Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 398,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 54,185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Shares of MJ opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

