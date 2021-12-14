Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $149,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.2% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,520,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,127 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of PBR opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

