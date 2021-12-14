Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $256,000 Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,827 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

