Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.39 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

