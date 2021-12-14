Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FENY. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 113,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $16.42.

