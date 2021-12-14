Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 93,232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.