Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Update

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.84. Keweenaw Land Association has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $112.01.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple; brasswood; yellow and white birch; white and black ash; and black cherry.

