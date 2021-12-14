Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.26 billion to $5.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,353 shares of company stock worth $32,850,550. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

