Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $1,458,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,353 shares of company stock valued at $32,850,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $205.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.36.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

