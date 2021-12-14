Kim Burton Garland Sells 65,371 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 65,371 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $3,367,260.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kim Burton Garland sold 9,815 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $505,276.20.

On Monday, November 22nd, Kim Burton Garland sold 19,281 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $991,621.83.

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $3,152,371.42.

On Friday, November 12th, Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,286,000.00.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,233. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

