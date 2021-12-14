Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 23,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $143.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

