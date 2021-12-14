Kimco Realty (KIM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM):

12/10/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Kimco Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/22/2021 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.50.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.75. 151,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,534. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

