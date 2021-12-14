Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

KGC stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospector Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

