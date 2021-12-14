Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

KOJAF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Danske cut Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of KOJAF stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

