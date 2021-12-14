Komodo Trading Down 25.4% This Week (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001428 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $86.68 million and $4.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00313940 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00089187 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00126419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,234,757 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

