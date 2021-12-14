KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNYJY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

