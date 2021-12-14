KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

KUKAY stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.15 and a beta of 1.50. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA AG engages in the provision of intelligent automation solutions. It operates through the following segments: KUKA Robotics, KUKA Systems, Swisslog and KUKA AG & Other Companies. The KUKA Robotics segment offers the automotive sector and general industry as well as those supported by comprehensive customer services such as industrial robots, from small models and heavy-duty robots.

