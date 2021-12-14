KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
KUKAY stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.15 and a beta of 1.50. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35.
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
