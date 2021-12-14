Lamden (TAU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $716,182.00

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Lamden has a market cap of $18.39 million and $716,182.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars.

