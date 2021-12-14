LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.80 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.80 ($178.43) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($171.91) target price on LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.89 ($161.68).

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at €121.45 ($136.46) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €127.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €127.64. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

