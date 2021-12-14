Leslie’s, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.72. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 156.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,599,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Leslie’s by 202.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,328,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,979,000 after buying an additional 2,899,423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,716,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,073,000 after buying an additional 2,745,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 89.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,183,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,504,000 after buying an additional 2,451,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

