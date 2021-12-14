Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) will post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.03.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $142.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.78. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

