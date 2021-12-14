Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lincoln National worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 39.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after acquiring an additional 242,798 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 20.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 30.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 40,476 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

