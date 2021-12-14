Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,157,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,327,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,983,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Linde by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,528,000 after acquiring an additional 367,853 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde stock opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a one year low of $240.80 and a one year high of $340.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

