Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Linde by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $334.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.