Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in Linde by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Linde by 21.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Linde by 8.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Linde by 11.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,775. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.17 and a 200 day moving average of $307.82. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

